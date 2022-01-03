Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waiharara Fire Update - 3 January 2022

Monday, 3 January 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire crews are continuing to concentrate their efforts on the area north of Kaimaumau village and on the western part of the fire ground today. Fire and Emergency Incident Controller John Sutton says five helicopters and three dozers and diggers are supporting the 44 firefighters today, working across the almost 2400-hectare fire. 

The number of firefighters has increased from previous days in response to predicted weather forecast and conditions. Fire and Emergency personnel, forestry contractors and Department of Conversation personnel have been working on the fire since 18 December. 

Fire and Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team is also working at nights to carrying out thermal imaging. Drones are being used to map hotspots that aren’t easily accessible on foot. Incident Controller John Sutton says the fire is still active. 

"Our crews will be focusing on some key sites, including around Kaimaumau Village and to stop the fire from potentially jumping fire breaks, should wind gusts increase. "The difficult terrain is making it hard to reach and put out numerous hot spots," Sutton says. 

Fire and Emergency is asking residents to please stay away from the fireground and the beach. There is still an active fire in the area, and we need people to stay away for their own safety and to allow our crews to focus on the fire.

