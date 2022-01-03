Road Re-opens - Coast Road, Wainuiomata - Wellington
Monday, 3 January 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Coast Road Wainuiomata has re-opened following the
recovery of a vehicle involved in a serious crash last
night.
Police would like to thank motorists for their
patience while the road was
closed.
