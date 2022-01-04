Police Seek Information On Incidents In Christchurch

Police are asking members of the public out in the early hours in the Christchurch 'red zone' area (River Road and Retreat Road vicinity) to remain aware of their surroundings.

A small number of reports have been received of a young male approaching women, exposing himself, and in some instances indecently assaulting them.

These have mainly been in the early morning, between 6:30-8am, and the latest report was on New Year's Day.

If you have any information on these incidents that could help Police, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220101/8979.

© Scoop Media

