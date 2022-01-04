Incident - Wenderholm Regional Park
Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at an incident at
Wenderholm Regional Park.
At around 1.30pm a person
was reported to be unresponsive after getting into
difficulty in the water.
CPR has been provided at the
scene but unfortunately the person has died.
The death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
