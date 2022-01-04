Water-related Fatality In Waingaro River, Waikato

Police can confirm a 28-year-old man has died while swimming in the Waingaro River, west of Ngāruawāhia, this afternoon.

Emergency services received reports just before 1.45pm of a swimmer in the river who was reported missing. Fire and Emergency had dispatched a jetski to search the river and St John Ambulance was also in attendance.

The man was located, and attempts were made to resuscitate him. However, he has sadly died at the scene.

Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

© Scoop Media

