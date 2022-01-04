UPDATE - Beach Closure, Napier

Police and Surf Lifesaving Hawke's Bay wish to advise that Marine Parade Beach, Napier is closed due to extreme sea conditions.

Hardinge Road Beach is also considered dangerous and should also be avoided, with 2-metre waves breaking on to a shingle beach.

Napier Port Hill Beach (aka Port Sandy Beach) by Napier Hill is open for swimming.

Conditions will be reviewed tomorrow morning.

© Scoop Media

