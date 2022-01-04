Fatality At Mangawhai Heads, Kaipara

Police can confirm a 30-year-old woman has died at Mangawhai Heads this afternoon.

Shortly before 4.30pm Police received a report of a medical incident involving one person on the beach near Mangawhai Heads Road.

Police and St John Ambulance attended and attempts were made to revive the woman. Sadly, she died at the scene.

Police extends condolences to the woman’s family.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

