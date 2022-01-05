Seventeen deaths on our roads during official holiday period
Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien:
Police are
disappointed by the number of fatal crashes on our roads
this
holiday period, many of which could have been avoided.
As of 6am this morning, 17 people have lost
their lives in crashes across the
country and many more were injured throughout this Christmas and New Year
break.
These provisional figures are an increase
from the 11 deaths over the 2020/21
period.
Whānau and
friends who lost loved ones in crashes should have been able
to
enjoy this holiday period with them, not planning their tangi or funeral,
Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says.
“The impact on whānau, friends and
communities cannot be measured when
someone is killed in a road crash.
"It’s also incredibly frustrating for
Police to see people losing their
lives in completely preventable incidents."
We will continue to have a visible
presence on our roads this summer, taking
enforcement action where necessary.
But ultimately it is drivers who
have the responsibility to keep themselves,
their passengers and other road users safe. We need you to do your part too.
“Watch your speed and following distances, pay
attention to the conditions,
stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired. Don’t drink or take drugs
and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to
get where you are going- especially if you are travelling on roads you
don’t know.”
While the
official holiday period is over, there will still be a lot
of
traffic on our roads around the country over summer, making it even more
important for all drivers to remain focused and make the right decisions to
keep the roads safe for everyone.
"We don't want to see any more families
impacted by tragedy this summer and
we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely."