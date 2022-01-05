Seventeen deaths on our roads during official holiday period

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien:

Police are disappointed by the number of fatal crashes on our roads this

holiday period, many of which could have been avoided.

As of 6am this morning, 17 people have lost their lives in crashes across the

country and many more were injured throughout this Christmas and New Year

break.

These provisional figures are an increase from the 11 deaths over the 2020/21

period.

Whānau and friends who lost loved ones in crashes should have been able to

enjoy this holiday period with them, not planning their tangi or funeral,

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says.

“The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when

someone is killed in a road crash.

"It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their

lives in completely preventable incidents."

We will continue to have a visible presence on our roads this summer, taking

enforcement action where necessary.

But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves,

their passengers and other road users safe. We need you to do your part too.

“Watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions,

stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired. Don’t drink or take drugs

and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to

get where you are going- especially if you are travelling on roads you

don’t know.”

While the official holiday period is over, there will still be a lot of

traffic on our roads around the country over summer, making it even more

important for all drivers to remain focused and make the right decisions to

keep the roads safe for everyone.

"We don't want to see any more families impacted by tragedy this summer and

we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely."

