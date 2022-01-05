Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waiharara Fire - 5 January Update

Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters have now been working on the fire at Waiharara in the Far North for 19 days. Today, there are 55 firefighters, six dozers and diggers, and four helicopters working to ensure the 2400-hectare fire doesn’t escape its containment lines. Fire crews will be covering the priority areas on all four flanks of the fire. Incident Controller John Sutton says crews have done a great job of stopping the fire from spreading. However, the hot, dry conditions have increased the potential risk of the fire spreading. "When the fire first started, it stopped when it reached the grass. Now, the grass is much dryer, and could quickly burn if the fire reaches grass. 

So, it is important we protect the boundary between the fire line and the grass," he says. "Fire and Emergency personnel are working alongside personnel from Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force and forestry contractors," he says. Sutton acknowledges the support from the wider community, Ngāi Takoto, as well as the hapu and whanau of Kaimaumau. 

"We are really thankful to the local orchardists and landowners who have given us access to their irrigation water and have allowed to create access ways through their properties," he says. There are several important cultural and ecological sites within the fire boundary and firefighters are focused on protecting those. "Crews have been working hard to ensure the historical elements of the area, plus the village and farms are protected from the fire," John Sutton says. 

"We also have firefighters patrolling the area at night to help protect sensitive areas," he says. "A key part of our work is using USAR drones to check for hotspots at night, as this helps to focus our firefighting efforts during the day. Drones also allow us to get an understanding of a substantial and complicated fire ground," John Sutton says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



This New Year's Honours: Three new Dames and three new Knights


New Zealand's great and good have been awarded honours by the Queen as is traditional at each year. We have three new Dames and three new Knight.
New Dame Companions: Ms Janet Marie Shroff, Ms Lisa Marie Carrington, Ms Sophie Frances Pascoe.
New Knight Companions: Mr Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Mr Robert Nairn Gillies, Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM.

The full list of recipients can be found here More>> with links to their official biographical notes. See also.. PM Congratulates 2022 New Year Honours Recipients.




 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 