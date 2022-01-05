Name Release - Huntly Crash
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Great South Road, Huntly, on 27
December.
He was 30-year-old Patuki Hunia Pene Te Kaha
Hati Tairua, of Matawaia.
An investigation into the
crash is
ongoing.
