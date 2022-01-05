Police Training Exercise – Tauranga Airport

Police staff will be undertaking training at Tauranga Airport on Thursday 6 January.

The training will take place away from the main runway at a taxiway at the airport. The activities will be visible to people on aircraft as they land and take off, and also as they board and disembark aircraft.

Police staff undertaking the training will be in uniform. At times they will be travelling in marked Police cars and at times the red and blue lights and sirens will be activated.

The training is expected to run from 10am to 3pm.

© Scoop Media

