UPDATE: Water-related Incident, Masterton
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a 58-year-old man has died in
Wellington Hospital following an incident on Monday at St
Matthew’s Collegiate School, Masterton.
Police
extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved
ones.
Police are making enquires in relation to the
death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their
findings in due
course.
