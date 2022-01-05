Manukau Homicide - Name Correction
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A previous media release identified the victim of the
Manukau homicide as Joseph Tauiti, aged 21, who died on
January 1st 2022.
The correct spelling of his name is
Joseph Tauati.
We apologise for the error and for any
confusion
caused.
