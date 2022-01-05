Water Related Incident Pauanui
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a water related incident in
Pauanui.
Emergency services received a report of a
boat that overturned in the water at Pauanui at around
2:30pm.
The five people onboard have been accounted
for and are receiving medical assistance.
An update on
status will be provided when
able.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui