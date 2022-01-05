Body Recovered In Search For Missing Swimmer In Waikato River

Police searching for a swimmer who went missing in the Waikato River have today recovered a body.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe it is the body of the man who was reported missing in the river at 6pm on 3 January.

Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

© Scoop Media

