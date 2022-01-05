Road Blocked - Pohutakawa Avenue, Ōhope - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 7:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Pohutakawa Avenue in Ōhope is blocked due to a
multi-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were alerted
to the crash between a large campervan and two cars at
around 5:20pm.
One person is said to have serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
