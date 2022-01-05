Road Blocked - Pohutakawa Avenue, Ōhope - Bay Of Plenty

Pohutakawa Avenue in Ōhope is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a large campervan and two cars at around 5:20pm.

One person is said to have serious injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

