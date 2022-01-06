Fatality In Water-related Incident At Mt Maunganui

Police can confirm a man thought to be in his 50s has died following a water-related incident at Mt Maunganui today.

The man was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty. All were brought to shore by members of the public and surf lifesavers.

One man was unconscious and was unfortunately unable to be revived, despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers.

The incident was reported to Police just after 4.30pm.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

