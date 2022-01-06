Road Closure - SH2 Between Opotiki And Gisborne - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 6 January 2022, 7:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists that State Highway 2
between Opotiki and Gisborne is closed, following a truck
which rolled at about 3pm in the Waioeka Gorge.
The
road is expected to be closed for some time – at least
four hours - while the road is cleared.
Motorists are
asked to delay their travel and avoid the
area.
