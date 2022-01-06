Road Closure - SH2 Between Opotiki And Gisborne - Bay Of Plenty

Police are advising motorists that State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne is closed, following a truck which rolled at about 3pm in the Waioeka Gorge.

The road is expected to be closed for some time – at least four hours - while the road is cleared.

Motorists are asked to delay their travel and avoid the area.

