UPDATE: Human Remains Located On Leithfield Beach

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel.

Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the human remains located on Leithfield Beach yesterday.

While Police are yet to identify the remains, we are satisfied the deceased person is an adult.

Police are completing further searches along the Amberley/Leithfield coastline today.

Police encourage anyone with concerns or information in relation to this matter to contact us on 105 and quote file number 220106/5800.

Updates will be provided when available.

