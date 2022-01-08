Fatal Crash - Tuki Tuki

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in the Hawke’s Bay

this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a car v tree crash on Waimarama Road, Tuki

Tuki at around 3:30am.

One person died at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

