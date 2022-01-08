Road Closure – Te Atatū Road, Te Atatū - Waitematā

Police are advising motorists that Te Atatū Road is closed at the

intersection of Gloria Avenue and Te Atatū Road, following a single vehicle

crash shortly before 6am.

One person is in a critical condition and the road is expected to be closed

for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.



