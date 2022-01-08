Fire Season Change For Bay Of Plenty

All of Bay of Plenty is now in a restricted fire season.

It moved overnight from open to restricted.

The change includes all of the traditional Bay of Plenty, as well as the South Waikato and Taupo District Council boundaries.

District Manager Jeff Maunder says this means people in the Bay of Plenty will need a permit to light an open-air fire.

"There are some activities people can do while in a restricted season, and the best way to avoid any confusion is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz and put in your planned fire-related activity.

Fire and Emergency also recommends people planning on lighting a fire consider the conditions.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," Jeff Maunder says.

