Fire Season Change For Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 8 January 2022, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
All of Bay of Plenty is now in a restricted fire
season.
It moved overnight from open to
restricted.
The change includes all of the traditional
Bay of Plenty, as well as the South Waikato and Taupo
District Council boundaries.
District Manager Jeff
Maunder says this means people in the Bay of Plenty will
need a permit to light an open-air fire.
"There are
some activities people can do while in a restricted season,
and the best way to avoid any confusion is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz
and put in your planned fire-related activity.
Fire
and Emergency also recommends people planning on lighting a
fire consider the conditions.
"If it is hot and windy,
do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," Jeff
Maunder
says.
