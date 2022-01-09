Fatal Crash, Massey

Police can confirm one person has died following a single vehicle crash in

Massey this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that crashed into a fence at the

intersection of Westgate Drive and Rush Creek Drive at around 3:40am.

One person died at the scene. Four other occupants of the

vehicle received moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the

crash are continuing.

Westgate Drive near Rush Creek Drive will be closed for a short while longer

while staff complete the scene examination.

Diversions are in place.

