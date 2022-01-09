Fatal Crash, Massey
Sunday, 9 January 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a single
vehicle crash in
Massey this morning.
Emergency
services were alerted to a car that crashed into a fence at
the
intersection of Westgate Drive and Rush Creek Drive
at around 3:40am.
One person died at the scene. Four
other occupants of the
vehicle received moderate
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and
enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
continuing.
Westgate Drive near Rush Creek Drive will
be closed for a short while longer
while staff complete
the scene examination.
Diversions are in
place.
