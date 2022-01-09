Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 1

Fire and Emergency is responding to a vegetation fire near Glendhu Bay.

We were first called to the fire just off Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield Road at about 1.30 pm this afternoon.

The fire is currently about 1 kilometre by 100m.

There fire has jumped the road and it is currently closed.

We have crews in attendance from Wanaka, Dunstan, Luggate and Arrowtown are working on the fire.

They are being supported helicopters.

There have been reports of drones operating near the fire, this is exceptionally dangerous with helicopters in the air and they need to be ground immediately.

© Scoop Media

