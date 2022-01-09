Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 1
Sunday, 9 January 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is responding to a vegetation fire
near Glendhu Bay.
We were first called to the fire
just off Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone
Skifield Road at about 1.30 pm this afternoon.
The
fire is currently about 1 kilometre by 100m.
There
fire has jumped the road and it is currently
closed.
We have crews in attendance from Wanaka,
Dunstan, Luggate and Arrowtown are working on the
fire.
They are being supported
helicopters.
There have been reports of drones
operating near the fire, this is exceptionally dangerous
with helicopters in the air and they need to be ground
immediately.
