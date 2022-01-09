Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 2

Fire and Emergency is responding to a scrub fire near Glendhu Bay.

We were first called to the fire just off Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield Road at about 1.30 pm, 9 January.

The fire has spread across an area spanning two kilometres by 800 metres.

Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road at Glendhu Bay is closed.

The fire has jumped the road, but is also spreading up the hillside.

Crews from Wanaka, Luggate, Arrowtown, Dunstan and Tarras are in attendance, they are being supported by at least four helicopters.

