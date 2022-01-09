Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 2
Sunday, 9 January 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is responding to a scrub fire near
Glendhu Bay.
We were first called to the fire just off
Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield
Road at about 1.30 pm, 9 January.
The fire has spread
across an area spanning two kilometres by 800
metres.
Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road at Glendhu Bay is
closed.
The fire has jumped the road, but is also
spreading up the hillside.
Crews from Wanaka, Luggate,
Arrowtown, Dunstan and Tarras are in attendance, they are
being supported by at least four
helicopters.
