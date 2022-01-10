Update 8.30am - King Edward St Fire, Motueka.
Monday, 10 January 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency was called to a building fire on King
Edward Street in Motueka around 4.30am this morning
(10/1/2022).
14 fire trucks and support vehicles,
including a command unit, responded to fight the fire.
Firefighters are currently still on scene dampening the site
down and mopping up.
Asbestos was found in the
building and a lot of smoke has been drifting around the
area. People in the immediate area are asked to stay
indoors, away from the smoke with their windows and doors
closed. If you need medical advice call healthline on 0800
611 116. If there is ash found on and around your property,
wash it away. If there is any washing outside this should be
rewashed as a
precaution.
