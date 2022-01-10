Update 8.30am - King Edward St Fire, Motueka.

Fire and Emergency was called to a building fire on King Edward Street in Motueka around 4.30am this morning (10/1/2022).

14 fire trucks and support vehicles, including a command unit, responded to fight the fire. Firefighters are currently still on scene dampening the site down and mopping up.

Asbestos was found in the building and a lot of smoke has been drifting around the area. People in the immediate area are asked to stay indoors, away from the smoke with their windows and doors closed. If you need medical advice call healthline on 0800 611 116. If there is ash found on and around your property, wash it away. If there is any washing outside this should be rewashed as a precaution.

