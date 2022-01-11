Human Remains Located In Northland Forest

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland Police:

Police officers have spent the day at an isolated forestry block in Northland

where human remains have been located.

Police were notified yesterday after forestry workers located skeletal

remains in Diggers Valley.

The remains have been at the location for some time, however the exact time

period is unknown at this stage.

The remains have been recovered and are being taken to a pathologist in

Whangarei for examination.

The identity of the deceased is unknown, and Police will be working to try to

identify the person, which at this stage is believed to be a male.

While these enquiries are ongoing, Police won’t be speculating around the

possible identity of the deceased.

No further information is available at this stage.

