Human Remains Located In Northland Forest
Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland
Police:
Police officers have spent the day at an
isolated forestry block in Northland
where human
remains have been located.
Police were notified
yesterday after forestry workers located
skeletal
remains in Diggers Valley.
The
remains have been at the location for some time, however the
exact time
period is unknown at this
stage.
The remains have been recovered and are being
taken to a pathologist in
Whangarei for
examination.
The identity of the deceased is unknown,
and Police will be working to try to
identify the
person, which at this stage is believed to be a
male.
While these enquiries are ongoing, Police
won’t be speculating around the
possible identity
of the deceased.
No further information is available
at this
stage.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>