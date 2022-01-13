Water-related Death, Omaio
Thursday, 13 January 2022, 7:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were notified at around 8.30pm yesterday that a
person may be in
difficulty in the sea near SH 35,
Omaio.
The person had reportedly been fishing near the
river mouth and was swept out
to sea while attempting to
cross the river.
An extensive search was undertaken and
sadly the person was located deceased
overnight.
Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the
search, including
residents from the local community.
Police will make enquiries into the death on behalf of
the
Coroner.
