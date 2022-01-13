Water-related Death, Omaio

Police were notified at around 8.30pm yesterday that a person may be in

difficulty in the sea near SH 35, Omaio.

The person had reportedly been fishing near the river mouth and was swept out

to sea while attempting to cross the river.

An extensive search was undertaken and sadly the person was located deceased

overnight.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, including

residents from the local community.

Police will make enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

