Homicide investigation under way- New Brighton, Christchurch
Thursday, 13 January 2022, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after
a woman was
killed overnight.
Police were called
to reports of an assault in Hawke Street, New Brighton
at
10.40pm last night.
The victim, a woman in
her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency
services
arrived, and tragically died while being
transported to hospital.
A 43-year-old man was taken
into custody at the scene and is assisting Police
with
our enquiries. At this stage no charges have been laid.
A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity
of the Countdown
carpark in Hawke Street.
