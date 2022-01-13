Homicide investigation under way- New Brighton, Christchurch

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a woman was

killed overnight.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Hawke Street, New Brighton at

10.40pm last night.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services

arrived, and tragically died while being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is assisting Police

with our enquiries. At this stage no charges have been laid.

A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown

carpark in Hawke Street.



