Road Closure - SH51, Napier - Eastern
Thursday, 13 January 2022, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists in Napier that State
Highway 51 is closed between Awatoto Road and Waitangi Road
due to a large fire in a commercial premises on Bowen
Street.
The road closure is expected to be in place
for some time, as emergency services respond to the blaze,
so motorists should delay their travel or seek an
alternative
route.
