Road Closure - SH51, Napier - Eastern

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer

Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. "The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don't offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies...

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas

The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National's Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford...



Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim

This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC's claim that the Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi...


