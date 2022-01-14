SH2 Resurfacing Work – Delays Expected

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of anticipated delays while resurfacing work to improve the condition of State Highway 2 between Wyatt Road and the State Highway 25 roundabout is carried out between 7pm on Sunday 16th January and 6am Wednesday 26th January 2022.

Traffic will be open in both directions during the works, but delays are expected.

Waka Kotahi understands that January is a busy time for holiday traffic, however resurfacing works is weather dependant, with warm and dry weather needed to produce a safe, quality road surface. Two coats of chip seal will be applied, and during this time traffic management and reduced speed limits will be in place.

Waka Kotahi is urging drivers to comply with the temporarily reduced speed limits and to follow any instructions from traffic management. The lower limits are in place to keep workers safe and to protect vehicles from ‘splash back’ or loose chips seal flicking onto windscreens or paint work. To find out more about how to drive safely over newly laid chip seal watch this video.

Work is planned at the following times and locations:

Sunday 16 to Tuesday 18 Jan – Between Steen Rd and State Highway 2 and 25 link

Monday 17 to Thursday 20 Jan – Between Monument Rd and Dimmock Rd

Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 Jan – Between Wyatt Rd and Kopuku Rd

Thursday 20 to Wednesday 26 Jan – Between Maxwell Rd and Monument Rd

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience while this work is completed. For more information please contact comms@asm.nzta.govt.nz or call 0800 444 449.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

