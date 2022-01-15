Fatal Crash, Otorohanga - Waikato
Saturday, 15 January 2022, 6:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Kawhia Road,
Otorohanga.
Emergency services were
alerted to a motorbike that left the road and went
into a
ditch at around 3:45pm.
One person was airlifted to
Waikato Hospital where they sadly died.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
continuing.
