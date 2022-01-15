Fatal Crash, Otorohanga - Waikato

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Kawhia Road,

Otorohanga.

Emergency services were alerted to a motorbike that left the road and went

into a ditch at around 3:45pm.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital where they sadly died.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

