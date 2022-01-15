Traffic Disruption, Manukau City - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 15 January 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of protest activity planned for Manukau
City Centre about midday today.
The protest is
expected to involve Great South Road, Te Irirangi Drive,
Manukau Station Road and others in the
vicinity.
Police will be monitoring the event while
recognising individuals have a lawful right to
protest.
Police ask the community to be patient on the
roads and avoid the area if possible, as we expect there may
be traffic delays and
disruptions.
