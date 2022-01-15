Traffic Disruption, Manukau City - Counties Manukau

Police are aware of protest activity planned for Manukau City Centre about midday today.

The protest is expected to involve Great South Road, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau Station Road and others in the vicinity.

Police will be monitoring the event while recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest.

Police ask the community to be patient on the roads and avoid the area if possible, as we expect there may be traffic delays and disruptions.

