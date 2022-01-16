Police Seek Information Following Oamaru Robbery

Oamaru Police are seeking information from the public following an aggravated robbery at the Unichem Northend Pharmacy just after 5.30pm on Friday 14 January.

A man entered the premises, threatened staff with a weapon and stole prescription medication. He then fled on foot across Thames Highway, onto Frome Street.

Staff of the pharmacy were uninjured but understandably shaken by this incident and are receiving support from Victim Support, Police and from their families.

This incident occurred during peak-hour traffic and there were many pedestrians in the area. We ask anyone that witnessed this incident or saw the man fleeing to contact Police. He was described as wearing black clothing, a facemask and sunglasses.

We also urge the offender to do the right thing and come forward to Police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220114/4938.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

