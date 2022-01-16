Update: Police Seek Information Following Oamaru Robbery
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a 34-year-old local man for the
aggravated robbery and
burglary of the Unichem Pharmacy
on Thames Highway at the Oamaru North End on 14 January.
He will appear in Timaru District Court on Monday 17
January.
Police want to thank the public for their support
in solving this serious
crime.
We still would like to
hear from any members of the public who saw this
offender
in or around this pharmacy, situated at 411 Thames Highway,
at about
5:30pm on Friday 14 January.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
file
number 220114/4938.
Our thoughts are with the
staff who have been traumatised by this
incident.
