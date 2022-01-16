Update: Police Seek Information Following Oamaru Robbery

Police have arrested a 34-year-old local man for the aggravated robbery and

burglary of the Unichem Pharmacy on Thames Highway at the Oamaru North End on 14 January.

He will appear in Timaru District Court on Monday 17 January.

Police want to thank the public for their support in solving this serious

crime.

We still would like to hear from any members of the public who saw this

offender in or around this pharmacy, situated at 411 Thames Highway, at about

5:30pm on Friday 14 January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 220114/4938.

Our thoughts are with the staff who have been traumatised by this incident.

© Scoop Media

