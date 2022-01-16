Cyclone Cody Expected To Stay Clear Of The North Island

MetService meteorologists advise that the risk of heavy rain has diminished as Cyclone Cody looks to track east of New Zealand. However, the risk of severe gales about exposed parts of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne remain.

Cyclone Cody currently over waters to the northeast of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass far to the east of East Cape during Monday, before moving further southwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday.

Lisa Murray, Head of Weather Communication at MetService advises, “Hazardous coastal conditions are still expected to continue about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible.”

“Wave buoys have already recorded large waves for northeastern coasts. These are separate to the Tsunami wave from the Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha’apai volcano which has affected parts of New Zealand. We are advising people to be on alert for high waves over the coming days,” Murray continues.

Northland to Bay of Plenty continue to have large waves until Monday, while the greatest risk of unusually large waves from Gisborne down to Wairarapa is from Sunday until Tuesday. Chatham Islands can expect the swell to reach them tomorrow (Monday).

Murray warns, “Waves of this size and direction mean that they will be seen in places that rarely see large waves and are usually considered safe for swimming, so please take care.”

Many regions in New Zealand, especially in the west and south will have plenty of sunshine today and as we head into next week.

With Cody moving east and the risk to New Zealand easing the National Forecasting Centre has its attention on Tonga. MetService is the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre for the Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha’apai volcano, so our aviation team has been busy issuing volcanic ash advisories and warnings to ensure no planes fly through the cloud of ash. We are also providing forecasts to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in support of the relief effort.

