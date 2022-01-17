Fatality Confirmed Following Glider Crash
Monday, 17 January 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following a glider
crash on Mt. St.
Cuthbert, near Omarama, this
afternoon.
The crash was reported to emergency
services at about 2.15pm.
Rescue helicopter crew were
able to initially confirm the fatality.
Police have
now travelled to the crash site by 4WD vehicle and it is
hoped
the body can be recovered tonight.
The Civil
Aviation Authority has been
advised.
