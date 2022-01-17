Fatality Confirmed Following Glider Crash

Police can confirm a person has died following a glider crash on Mt. St.

Cuthbert, near Omarama, this afternoon.

The crash was reported to emergency services at about 2.15pm.

Rescue helicopter crew were able to initially confirm the fatality.

Police have now travelled to the crash site by 4WD vehicle and it is hoped

the body can be recovered tonight.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.

