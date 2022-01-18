Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Enrolling To Vote Is A Powerful NY Resolution

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

If you’re looking for a fast, easy, and powerful new year’s resolution, enrol to vote in your local election. Enrolling is easy – it takes less than five minutes and can be done online here.

Enrolling to vote, or checking that your enrolment details are correct, means that come October, you can have your say on who should lead Hamilton for the next three years.

Why is enrolling to vote such a powerful new year’s resolution? The mayor and 14 councillors elected to lead our city will shape the future of Hamilton, in both the short and long-term.

Do you care about the health of the Waikato River? How our city grows? The speed limit around schools? Or how we plan for and adapt to climate change? The mayor and councillors act on behalf of Hamilton to make decisions on important topics like these.

This year’s election is an exciting one – it’s the first time Hamilton will be using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system to elect the council. Instead of selecting candidates with a tick, voters will now rank the candidates in order of their preference.

STV is a transferable voting system – if your top ranked candidate reaches the vote quota, part of your vote can be transferred to your next choice. Likewise, if one of your preferred candidates doesn’t get enough votes to get elected, your vote is transferred to your next preference.

The 2022 elections will also see the introduction of a citywide Maaori ward in Hamilton. If you’re enrolled on the Maaori roll, you will vote by ranking the Maaori ward candidates.

If you are of Maaori descent and not yet enrolled, you can choose to enrol on the Maaori roll, or the general roll.

If you’re enrolled on the general roll, you will vote for candidates in either the east or west ward, depending on where you live.

So, make 2022 a year of small actions with a big impact. Enrol to vote, and shape the future you want to see for your city.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sending An Orion P-3 To Tonga


Because the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga cut communications with the more remote parts of the country, it wasn’t at all surprising that as a good Pacific neighbour, New Zealand sent a reconnaissance aircraft up there to gather information about the extent and location of the damage. The more interesting thing was which plane we sent. It was an old P-3K Orion. It wasn’t one of the four fancy P-8 Poseidons that the New Zealand taxpayer spent north of $3 billion to purchase and to equip, only a few years ago...
More>>



 
 



Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>




Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 