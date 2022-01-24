Canterbury DHB Update: A Word From Chief Executive Peter Bramley
Monday, 24 January 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
With the whole country now in traffic light setting RED
and Omicron emerging in the community, our focus remains on
boosters and being prepared to isolate at home if necessary.
Peter shares some insight into how Omicron may look in
Canterbury and celebrates our strong vaccination campaign as
we reach one million doses given.
Also, in this
edition, Canterbury DHB’s ‘2 metre Peter’ campaign is
headed for the London Science Museum, and we call out to
staff (past and present), parents and those born in Lincoln
Maternity to share their memories as we ready to bid the
unit farewell. We provide information on preparing your
household for Omicron and take a fresh look at New Year
resolutions.
© Scoop Media
CDHB
Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the
Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.
We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.
At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.
Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday.... More>>
ALSO:
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>