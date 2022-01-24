Canterbury DHB Update: A Word From Chief Executive Peter Bramley

With the whole country now in traffic light setting RED and Omicron emerging in the community, our focus remains on boosters and being prepared to isolate at home if necessary. Peter shares some insight into how Omicron may look in Canterbury and celebrates our strong vaccination campaign as we reach one million doses given.

Also, in this edition, Canterbury DHB’s ‘2 metre Peter’ campaign is headed for the London Science Museum, and we call out to staff (past and present), parents and those born in Lincoln Maternity to share their memories as we ready to bid the unit farewell. We provide information on preparing your household for Omicron and take a fresh look at New Year resolutions.

