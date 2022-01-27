Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Botanical Gardens' World-class Hat-trick

Thursday, 27 January 2022
Gisborne District Council

The Gisborne Botanical Gardens have been named as one of New Zealand’s greenest and cleanest parks, after being awarded the prestigious international Green Flag Award for the third consecutive year.

The Green Flag Award is considered an international benchmark which rewards well-managed parks and open spaces.

Judged by industry experts across 27 criteria including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement, accessibility and providing a warm welcome; the award must be renewed annually to ensure the park continues to merit Green Flag status.

“It is very special and exciting to achieve this award again,” Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said.

“This year we decided to withdraw from the onsite judging due to a number of factors, so I am pleased to see the gardens have maintained the Green Flag status.

“We’re incredibly proud of the team at the Botanical Gardens who have worked hard to achieve this in partnership with our contractors Recreational Services.”

Ms Thatcher Swann said the Green Flag Award is also a credit to the community groups who help maintain the gardens.

“We’re fortunate to have a team of volunteers who are willing to pitch in and support our staff. They’ve all played a key role in achieving the Green Flag status.”

