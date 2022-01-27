Lack Of Lifejackets Biggest Concern For Harbourmaster
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council
The lack of lifejacket use continues to be the biggest
reason the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster team
has to interact with boat users.
Since Labour Weekend
at the end of October patrols have spoken with more than
11,000 people on 3,500 vessels and with the three-day
Anniversary Weekend looming, Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters
says there’s no excuse not to wear a
lifejacket.
“Research shows that about two thirds of
recreational boating deaths might have been prevented if
people were wearing their lifejackets,” Mr Peters
says.
“Make sure that lifejackets are the correct
size, in good condition and suitable for the type of boating
you do.”
Mr Peters says the warm summer and largely
settled weather has seen a nearly 50 percent growth in
on-water users compared to last year.
Speeding craft
and vessels that weren’t registered were the reasons for
most of the breaches being issued.
Boats must not
exceed 5 knots within 200 metres of the shore, a structure
or dive flag; and within 50 metres of another boat, raft or
person in the
water.
