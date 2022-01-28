COVID-19: Council Services And Facilities At Red

New Zealand moved to Red in the COVID-19 Protection Framework as of 11.59pm Sunday 23 January 2022. The framework is a flexible three-level approach aimed at managing COVID-19 in the community.

“We are working through the guidance from central government with our staff and community’s interests and safety central to our decision making,” says Horowhenua District Council’s Acting Chief Executive, David McCorkindale.

The new framework does have implications for Council’s public-facing or close contact environments, in particular our community facilities.

Council has not yet decided if it will use vaccination passes in our community facilities or not. However, as we monitor the situation we may change how we operate Council’s services and facilities in the future.

Our cafés in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will operate as contactless only for those without a vaccine pass. Dine-in service will be available to those with a vaccine pass.

What will change under Red?

Events for over 100 people are not permitted without a vaccine pass and gatherings are restricted under Red settings. From 11.59pm 3 February face masks must be worn at events and gatherings and they can only be taken off to eat, drink or exercise.

“Council Services on the whole won’t change, however we will take precautions to keep our staff and community safe so we can keep delivering these services. We’ve shown our resolve through previous lockdowns and restrictions. The COVID-19 Protection Framework enables the majority of us a bit more normality than the alert level system, and more certainty for local businesses. I have every faith that as a community we will continue to be kind, and look out for one another as we have done before,” says Mr McCorkindale.

To help ensure business continuity, some Council staff will be working remotely under this setting and appropriate arrangements will need to be made for any in-person meetings.

You can view more information about Council's services and facilities and how they'll be operating under the new framework below.

Should the Government announce any changes to the status, we'll publish updated information as soon as possible here on our dedicated COVID-19 page.

If you're unable to access the internet or you’d prefer to talk to us directly, please contact our Customer Services team on 06 366 0999.

Customer service contact centres

Council’s main office will remain open with capacity limits.

Opening hours are 9am to 5pm Monday - Friday, and 9.30am to 5pm on Wednesdays. More information can be found on our Visiting Us page.

Increased safety and hygiene measures will apply:

· Face masks are to be worn as per government rules and guidelines

· One metre social distancing will be adhered to

· Sanitising stations will be provided

· Covid-19 Tracker App QR codes at each facility

· Alternative sign in option available for those without the Covid-19 Tracker App

· Self-help computers are not available

· Minimal seating will be available

· Paywave and Credit Card payments are not available over the Counter.

Please maintain physical distancing, and do not enter if you feel unwell.

All general enquiries should be directed to Horowhenua District Council's Customer Service Centre via telephone on 06 366 0999 or email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

We also have pay-it-online services and information on our website.

Rubbish and recycling services

All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue.

To find out when your next collection day is please visit our Check my rubbish and recycling collection date page

Transfer stations are open to the public.

Recycling stations and mobile community recycling stations in Levin, Foxton, Shannon, Tokomaru and Ōpiki remain open.

If you do not have a kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service, please contact our Customer Experience team for advice about your area.

You can buy Council rubbish bags from the normal locations (aside from Council service centres).

Water supply, wastewater and stormwater services

These services will continue.

Public drinking water fountains in Foxton and Foxton Beach remain open.

Governance and decision making

Council, the Foxton Community Board and committees of Council will meet in person or via audio visual link.

If public meetings cannot be held safely, Council may meet via audio visual link, at which point the public would be notified.

Public engagement and participation in Council decision making is invited. If you would like to participate please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or email public.participation@horowhenua.govt.nz

Civil defence and emergency management

Council have activated an Incident Management Team (IMT) to monitor the current situation and to coordinate COVID-19 resurgence activities in preparation for any change in COVID-19 traffic light levels.

Parks, reserves, playgrounds, cemeteries, halls and public toilets

Public toilets remain open, with increased cleaning services at high-use facilities.

Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and sportsgrounds remain open. Please observe one metre physical distancing and hygiene precautions.

Events and Gatherings (examples of a gathering include private gatherings, weddings, places of worship and marae) are permitted under the Red setting provided Vaccine Passes are used and the event is restricted to 100 people or less, with one metre distancing observed.

If a gathering requires no Vaccine Pass, it is limited to 25 people, based on 1m distancing. From 11.59pm 3 February face masks must be worn at events and gatherings. They can only be taken off to eat, drink or exercise.

Funerals and tangihanga must adhere to the restrictions on the Unite against COVID-19 website

Mowing and general maintenance continue. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.



Library services

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library will remain open with normal opening hours and capacity limits based on one metre distancing.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (including The Mahi Space) will remain open with normal opening hours except for Wednesday evenings – closed at 5.30pm.

The Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is closed to the public.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom cafés remain open but will operate as contactless only for those without a vaccine pass. Dine-in service will be available to those with a vaccine pass.

Restrictions will apply to ensure safe practice:

· Face masks are mandatory in public areas

· Use the hand sanitiser provided

· Follow the one metre physical distancing rule

· There will be one entry and exit point to the facility and entry will be limited according to the ability to practice physical distancing

· Some programmes and resources may not be available

· Customer details will be recorded for contact tracing

· Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Swimming pools

The Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pools remain open under revised restrictions.

We have not yet decided if we will use vaccination passes in our community facilities or not. However, we may change how we operate Council’s services and facilities in the future.

Restrictions will apply to ensure safe practice:

· Customer details will be recorded for contact tracing

· Recreational swimming, lane swimming and aqua jogging will be limited

· The Hydroslide will open

· Streamline classes and our fitness classes will operate as normal

· Events and Gatherings (examples of a gathering include private gatherings, weddings, places of worship and marae) are permitted under the Red setting provided Vaccine Passes are used and the event is restricted to 100 people or less, with one metre distancing observed.

· If a gathering requires no Vaccine Pass, it is limited to 25 people, based on 1m distancing.

· From 11.59pm 3 February face masks must be worn at events and gatherings. They can only be taken off to eat, drink or exercise.

· Inflatables will be unavailable.

For more information, please visit our Aquatics Horowhenua website



Community services

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library remain open with normal opening hours.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will remain open with normal opening hours except for Wednesday evenings – closed at 5.30pm.

The Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is closed to the public.

The Mahi Space remains open as normal under the current traffic light setting.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom cafés remain open but will operate as contactless only for those without a vaccine pass. Dine-in service will be available to those with a vaccine pass.

· Face masks are mandatory in public areas.

· Entry will be limited according to ability to practice physical distancing

· Some programmes and resources may not be available

· Customer details will be recorded for contact tracing

· Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by an adult

· Events and Gatherings (examples of a gathering include private gatherings, weddings, places of worship and marae) are permitted under the Red setting provided Vaccine Passes are used and the event is restricted to 100 people or less, with one metre distancing observed.

· From 11.59pm 3 February face masks must be worn at events and gatherings. They can only be taken off to eat, drink or exercise.

Animal Control

Animal control will respond to all calls. The dog pound is closed to the public but remains operational.

Please keep your dogs on their leash when out walking them.

All animal control enquiries should be directed to Horowhenua District Council's Customer Service Centre via telephone on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

Planning (Resource Consents)

We're continuing to process resource consents.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face masks are worn.

Site visits can be arranged if appropriate measures are in place. Please speak with a Council Officer to arrange and find out what safety measures need to occur.

Contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

Regulatory, Licencing and Compliance

We're continuing to process licence applications and renewals.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and only if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face masks are worn. Please contact a Council Officer to arrange.

Food verifications and alcohol compliance inspections may be carried out remotely or on-site with appropriate physical distancing. A Council Officer will contact you if this is required for your business.

Officers will attend to complaints where there is imminent risk to human health.

Contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

Building Consents

We're continuing to process Building consents.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face masks are worn.

Building inspections can be arranged if appropriate measures are in place. A Council Officer will contact you prior to arranging site visits and will discuss the safety requirements with you.

To book an inspection call 06 366 0927. For general enquiries please call 06 366 0999 or email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

Noise Control

We're continuing to receive and respond to noise control complaints 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Roading Services

Routine road maintenance and roading projects will continue.

Parking Services

Parking services will operate as normal.

If you have parking compliance complaints please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

Strategic Planning

You can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our current projects and District Plan Changes. Email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or phone 06 366 0999

We are continuing to make arrangements for consultation on our projects to occur in a safe way.

Finance

If you're under financial pressure and experiencing financial distress because of COVID-19 visit the Unite against COVID-19 website to see what government support is available.

If you're experiencing hardship, or feel you might struggle to pay your rates on time, there are several ways we can help you manage your rates payments and avoid future penalties. You can spread your payments into affordable amounts to be paid over the year by direct debit, or talk to us about an arrangement that fits your budget. View our Rates Payment Support page for more information.

For enquiries about rates invoices, payments, rebates or if you are experiencing hardship please contact Council by emailing rates@horowhenua.govt.nz or calling 06 366 0999 so we can help you.

Information management services

Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Property File requests are continuing to be processed.

Details for submitting these requests are available on the following pages:

Land Information Memorandum (LIM)

Official Information Requests

Property File Requests

Alternatively, you can contact us on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

Should the government announce any changes to the status, Council will publish updated information as soon as possible on Council’s dedicated COVID-19 page.

