Fatal Motorcycle Crash - Whangamarino Road, Rangiriri

Police can confirm a man has died following a single motorcycle crash on Whangamarino Road, Rangiriri earlier today.

Emergency services responded to the crash shortly before 1pm, but sadly the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road remains closed while their investigations are underway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

