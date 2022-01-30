Fatal Motorcycle Crash - Whangamarino Road, Rangiriri
Sunday, 30 January 2022, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died following a single
motorcycle crash on Whangamarino Road, Rangiriri earlier
today.
Emergency services responded to the crash
shortly before 1pm, but sadly the motorcyclist died at the
scene.
The serious crash unit is in attendance and the
road remains closed while their investigations are
underway.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
choose an alternate
route.
