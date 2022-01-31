Abandoned Vessels On Eely Point Reserve To Be Disposed

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will begin moving to dispose abandoned boats and trailers at Eely Point Reserve in Wānaka, commencing on Monday 7 March 2022.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete noted that several vessels had been removed from the reserve by owners over the last two months, but some boats and trailers remained.

“Eely Point Reserve is highly valued by the Upper Clutha community and a particularly iconic public area for recreation and enjoyment. The abandoned vessels in Eely Point Reserve create hazards and affect our community’s use and enjoyment of the space,” said Dr Cloete.

“Given this is a breach of the Reserve Act and QLDC’s Parking Rules for this location, we have made the decision to begin disposing of these vessels in March.”

Dr Cloete encouraged owners of boats and trailers parked in Eely Point Reserve to remove them before action commenced.

“If you know someone using this location to store a vessel, please either let them know or contact Council,” said Dr Cloete.

Overnight boat parking is not permitted at Eely Point Reserve, as indicated by permanent signage and removal notices placed on vessels in the area.

