Vehicle Incident, Cromwell
Monday, 31 January 2022, 9:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to an incident in
Cromwell where a ute and trailer have gone into the Clutha
River off a bridge.
It happened on State Highway 8B on
the Cromwell side of the bridge, around 5:15pm.
The
ute was completely submerged in water and plans are being
made to recover the vehicles.
It is unclear at this
stage who or how many people were in the ute, however Police
are following lines of inquiry into this.
The Police
National Dive Squad has been notified and will attend
tomorrow.
A scene guard will remain in place
overnight.
