Vehicle Incident, Cromwell

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Cromwell where a ute and trailer have gone into the Clutha River off a bridge.

It happened on State Highway 8B on the Cromwell side of the bridge, around 5:15pm.

The ute was completely submerged in water and plans are being made to recover the vehicles.

It is unclear at this stage who or how many people were in the ute, however Police are following lines of inquiry into this.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and will attend tomorrow.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

