UPDATE: Vehicle Incident, Cromwell
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 7:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A scene guard remained in place overnight at a section of
the Clutha River
after a ute and trailer went into the
river last night.
The incident happened on State
Highway 8B on the Cromwell side of the bridge,
around
5:15pm.
Initial indications are that the vehicle did
not enter the river from the
bridge, but just prior to
it.
The Police National Dive Squad is expected to
arrive in the area later this
morning to commence a
search.
Further updates will be provided as
available.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate... More>>