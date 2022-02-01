UPDATE: Vehicle Incident, Cromwell

A scene guard remained in place overnight at a section of the Clutha River

after a ute and trailer went into the river last night.

The incident happened on State Highway 8B on the Cromwell side of the bridge,

around 5:15pm.

Initial indications are that the vehicle did not enter the river from the

bridge, but just prior to it.

The Police National Dive Squad is expected to arrive in the area later this

morning to commence a search.

Further updates will be provided as available.

