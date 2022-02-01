Body Of An Overdue Tramper Found And Recovered
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a tramper reported missing yesterday after
failing to return has been located in the Mt Adams
wilderness area, south of Harihari, West Coast.
His
body was found by a West Coast Search and Rescue team this
morning and recovered shortly after.
Police are making
enquires in relation to the death on the behalf of the
Coroner.
The Coroner will release their findings in
due course.
This is a tragic outcome and Police extend
our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this
difficult
time.
