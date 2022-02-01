Body Of An Overdue Tramper Found And Recovered

The body of a tramper reported missing yesterday after failing to return has been located in the Mt Adams wilderness area, south of Harihari, West Coast.

His body was found by a West Coast Search and Rescue team this morning and recovered shortly after.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on the behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

This is a tragic outcome and Police extend our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time.

