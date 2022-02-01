Body Located In Vehicle: Lake Dunstan

Police can confirm a body has been located this afternoon inside a submerged ute in Lake Dunstan.

The Police National Dive Squad commenced a search early this afternoon and located the vehicle's sole-occupant.

No further details will be provided until an official identification process has been completed.

The body has been recovered from the vehicle and enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner are underway.

The removal of the vehicle and trailer is currently being completed.

