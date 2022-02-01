Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Electric Trains For Auckland

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is preparing for future growth, announcing the purchase of an additional 23 electric trains for its rail network.

The follow-on order with Spanish rolling stock manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) will add to the existing fleet of 72 ‘AM Class’ Electric Multiple Units, which have been running on the city’s rails since 2014.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the purchase of the new electric trains.

“With more than 40 per cent of Auckland’s carbon emissions coming from transport, providing Aucklanders with the option to use public transport — such as our growing fleet of electric trains and buses — is a critical part of our response to the climate crisis,” he says.

“This investment in our transport network is made possible thanks to Aucklanders’ support for the Regional Fuel Tax, and the 23 new trains means 95 electric trains running on our network.

“They will provide more sustainable low-emissions transport choices for Aucklanders and make it easier and faster to get around the city by public transport. The new trains will complement Auckland Council’s proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate, which further decarbonises our ferry fleet and provides more public transport, walking and cycling options.”

Shane Ellison, Chief Executive of Auckland Transport, says that the new trains will provide capacity for the expected growth as rail projects across the city are nearing completion.

“We know that the when the City Rail Link is opened and the electrification project to Pukekohe is complete, more Aucklanders will use our train services as their mode of choice when travelling across the Auckland region.”

“The increase in patronage on the rail network in recent years can partly be credited to the introduction of our electric trains, and this order demonstrates how Auckland Transport is committed to preparing for additional growth.”

The new trains are part of a $330m investment package in rail by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport - which includes additional trains, modifications to the existing fleet for better service performance and expansion to the train stabling facilities.

Steve Mutton, Waka Kotahi’s Director of Regional Relationships for Auckland and Northland, says the $164m contribution to the package from Waka Kotahi is part of a $2.8 billion investment in public transport in Auckland through the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme.

“Rail makes up the majority of Auckland’s current rapid transit network and plays a key role in moving large numbers of people, especially at peak times to the city centre, as well as being a critical part of the national freight network. This investment recognises that the rail network will become even more important in meeting growing travel demand and shaping urban form in the city in the future.”

Improvements for the entire fleet also includes modifications to allow for operations in the City Rail Link tunnels, and the capability for trains to operate as a 9-car set in the future, accommodating more customers.


The first train from this new order is expected to arrive in Auckland in mid-2024.

Notes:

  • In 2011, Auckland Transport awarded CAF the supply of 57 electric units and their maintenance for 12 years. The first revenue service was in 2014.
  • In 2017 a further 15 units were purchased, with delivery of these during 2020.
  • Each train consists of three carriages, with total capacity for 380 passengers.
  • Each electric train is built to facilitate accessibility needs.
  • The existing 72 trains have completed 33 million kilometres in service.
  • Auckland’s electric rail network operates as far west as Swanson, and south to Papakura. Work is currently underway by KiwiRail to extend this to Pukekohe.

