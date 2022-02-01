Mayor Boult Acknowledges Effects Of Event Cancellations

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has expressed his disappointment at today’s cancellation of the New Zealand Open but thanked organisers for stating their commitment to holding future events in Queenstown.

Mayor Boult also recognised this was the latest in a spate of recent cancellations of major events across the district caused by the uncertainties surrounding Omicron.

“Today’s news that the New Zealand Open has been cancelled is another huge blow following similar announcements from Warbirds over Wānaka, the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, Challenge Wānaka, Queenstown Home Show and several others,” he said.

“Collectively these events would have brought enjoyment to many thousands of visitors and locals as well as injecting millions of much-needed dollars into the district’s economy.”

“Like me, I’m sure many folk thought we’d turned a corner at the end of the year and were looking forward to seeing visitor numbers gradually get back to decent levels, starting with domestic tourists before the Aussies and eventually the rest of the world returning. While these latest cancellations have knocked us back once again I remain optimistic that things will get better.”

“I take heart from our outstanding local vaccination rate which I feel shows a resolute commitment among our community that we’re ready to welcome visitors and major events back just as soon as that’s possible. I’d also like to praise the hard work and creativity of the NZ Open team, Millbrook Resort and all other event organisers who have been trying their absolute best to adapt their plans to enable the show to go on, as well as the support of their various sponsors and funding bodies.”

“I do appreciate the ongoing commitment to holding future events in our district as expressed by NZ Open Tournament Chairman John Hart today. We look forward to welcoming them back as restrictions ease,” said Mayor Boult.

